Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 55.
Tomorrow morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Turning noticeably more humid. High 75.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 70s.
Warm, pleasant weather continues in Central New York. Temperatures remain in the upper 60s to low 70s this evening under partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Mostly cloudy tomorrow but remaining dry. Turning noticeably more humid and breezy, with highs in the low to mid 70s.
Rain returns on Friday, with the possibility of a thunderstorm in the afternoon and evening. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, it looks like a few showers are possible on Saturday. Highs near 70. Pleasant on Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the upper 70s. Warmer on Memorial Day, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. The weather looks very warm early next week, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s by Tuesday. Hazy, hot, and humid on Wednesday, with highs in the upper 80s.