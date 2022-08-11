Pleasant weather continues

Morning: Mostly sunny. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Increasing clouds. Passing shower/storm. High 78.
Thursday Evening: Showers ending. Low 52.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 75. Low 52.
Mostly sunny skies make way for some cloud cover and a few showers due to a weak cold front arriving from the northwest. After this cold front pushes through fully by tomorrow morning, we will be experiencing very dry air with dew points in the upper 40s.
As the jet stream dips south directly over New York State, dry conditions are expected Friday, Saturday, and most of Sunday. Weather begins to turn more uncertain starting next week, largely depending on the exact location of the jet stream. The most likely scenario is increasing chances for rain showers throughout the week, with average to below-average temperatures.