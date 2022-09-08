Pleasant weather returns today

Morning: Cloudy with patchy fog. Lower 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. High 79.
Tonight: Clear. Low 54.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 80. Low 58.
The weather looks to warm up as we approach the weekend as high pressure moves in. The next low pressure system looks to arrive early next week, increasing our rain chances starting Monday.
The weather looks to dry out and clear out today, with decreasing clouds and highs in the upper 70s. Beautiful tomorrow, with sunny skies and highs near 80. The weather over the weekend looks generally pleasant, with mostly sunny skies on Saturday. Highs in the low 80s. A little cooler on Sunday, with mostly cloudy skies. Highs in the upper 70s. The weather turns unsettled again early next week, with rain chances on Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.