Pleasant weather this evening, early preview of Memorial Day Weekend

Pleasant weather this evening with temperatures still ranging in the upper 60s to low 70s. A pop-up shower or two is still possible in the Southern Valleys until sunset. Tonight, dry with temperatures cooling into the upper 40s. Patchy fog possible tomorrow morning for some areas south, and by the afternoon a mixture of sunshine and clouds (as well as wildfire haze way up in the sky). A little instability along a ripple ahead of a cold front will fire up a few pop-up showers tomorrow afternoon with a shower or two producing some rumbles of thunder. Dry start to Wednesday, however a cold front arriving in the evening will produce a few isolated showers and storms ahead of more steady light rain arriving closer to sunset.
After the rain finishes up Wednesday night, we are looking very dry for the end of the workweek, and even into Memorial Day Weekend! We are continuing to monitor a tropical low pressure forming off the Southeast coast that is set to move north and arrive just south of CNY by the weekend. How far north it will it go? Hopefully it stays south otherwise an entirely sunny forecast turns cloudy and rainy. The latest info we received last night and this morning is trending more dry!