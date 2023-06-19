Pleasant weather this week

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 55.
Tuesday morning: Mostly sunny. Low 60s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 80.
Tuesday evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s.
The weather looks very pleasant this week, with sunshine and warmer temperatures compared to last week.
For this evening, expect mostly sunny skies. Temperatures fall into the 70s. Mostly clear tonight and pleasant, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. Sunny skies on Tuesday, with highs near 80. The weather looks pleasant as well for the first day of summer, which is Wednesday. Partly sunny, with highs near 80. Partly sunny again on Thurdsay, with highs once again near 80.
The weather pattern changes late in the week, as a slow moving area of low pressure approaches. Scattered showers and pop up thunderstorms are possible on Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday, with highs in the upper 70s to near 80. It turns more humid heading into the weekend, too.