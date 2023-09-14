Pleasant weather this weekend

Tonight: Clear. Low 42.
Friday morning: Sunny. A cool start. Low 50s.
Friday afternoon: Sunny, warmer, and less windy. High 71.
Friday evening: Clear and cooling off quickly. Mid 60s.
Outstanding weather is expected for the remainder of the week and weekend. Clear tonight and cooling off, with lows in the low 40s. Sunshine in abundance on Friday, warmer, and less windy. Highs near 70. Perfect weather for high school football, with temperatures falling into the 60s and upper 50s.
A beautiful weekend is expected. Hurricane Lee is expected to pass east of Central New York, far enough away where we can expect a few high clouds. Otherwise, a pleasant day, with highs in the low 70s. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs near 70. A few showers are possible on Monday as a cold front arrives. Highs in the upper 60s. Partly sunny and dry on Tuesday, with highs in the mid to upper 60s. Warming up later next week, with sunshine and highs in the mid to upper 70s by Wednesday and Thursday.