Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 50.
Tomorrow morning: Partly sunny. 60s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Partly sunny. High 75.
Tomorrow evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
A comfortable and pleasant week of weather continues in Central New York. For this evening, expect partly cloudy skies with temperatures cooling off into the 60s. Mostly cloudy tonight, with overnight lows near 50. The weather remains dry tomorrow, with partly sunny skies. Beautiful, with highs in the mid 70s. The weather remains partly cloudy tomorrow night, with mostly cloudy skies by Thursday. Highs once again in the mid 70s.
The chance for rain returns on Friday. Mostly cloudy, with highs in the mid 70s. Looking ahead to the holiday weekend, it looks like a few showers are possible on Saturday. Highs in the upper 60s. Pleasant on Sunday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s. Warmer on Memorial Day, with sunshine and highs in the low 80s. The weather looks very warm early next week, with sunshine and highs in the upper 80s by Tuesday.