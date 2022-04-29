Pleasant weekend ahead

Morning: Sunny. Low 30s.
Afternoon: Sunny, warmer, still windy. High 55.
Tonight: Clear. Low 27.
Tomorrow: Sunny. High 60. Low 32.
An elevated risk of wildfire spread continues across all of Central New York due to low humidity levels and gusty winds.
Clear skies continue in Central New York, leading to a cold morning. We are starting out in the low 30s, but lots of sunshine is expected today, with warmer weather by afternoon. Still windy, with highs in the low 50s. The winds will subside this evening, with temperatures expected to fall below freezing again tonight.
Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend as we expect clear skies and dry weather until Monday. Highs in the 60s. Cloudy on Monday, with rain showers. Highs in the low 60s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday and dry, with highs in the upper 60s. Rain showers continue for Wednesday, with highs in the upper 50s.