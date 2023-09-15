Pleasant weekend ahead

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 48.
Saturday: Clouds giving way to some sunshine. High 72. Low 49.
Sunday: Mostly cloudy. High 73.
Clouds return this weekend, but the weather looks to remain very comfortable and pleasant. Increasing clouds tonight, with overnight lows in the upper 40s. Mostly cloudy Saturday morning, with decreasing clouds in the afternoon. Breezy, with highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the low 70s. Both weekend days are expected to remain dry.
A cold front arrives on Monday, bringing clouds and a few showers. Highs near 70. Sunshine returns, in abundance beginning Tuesday. Cooler on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 60s. Sunny skies on Wednesday, with highs near 70. Sunny weather continues on Thursday and Friday. Noticeably warmer, with highs in the mid 70s.