...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT EDT WEDNESDAY NIGHT...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until midnight EDT Wednesday night.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of northeastern Oneida
County through 545 PM EDT...

At 517 PM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over
Remsen, or 10 miles southeast of Boonville, moving south at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 40 mph and half inch hail.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is
possible.

Locations impacted include...
Trenton, Boonville, Forestport, Oriskany, Steuben, Remsen, Holland
Patent, Prospect, Barneveld and Alder Creek.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.50 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

Poor air quality continues in Central New York

*An air quality alert remains in effect for Central New York*

Towercam

We're continuing the alert day into Wednesday due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Air quality continues to remain poor across Central New York. Those sensitive to poor air quality should remain indoors as much as possible. Those that are healthy should limit strenuous outdoor activity. The source of the poor air quality is smoke from wildfires in Canada. The smoke looks to continue to impact our air quality through at least Wednesday and likely into Friday.

A few pop up thunderstorms are possible this evening. Otherwise, hazy, with lows in the mid 40s. Cool on Wednesday and dry, with hazy skies and highs in the low 60s. Widespread rain is expected on Thursday, with highs only in the low 60s. Showers on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.

The weather over the weekend is expected to improve, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. A few showers return late Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers continue on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.

