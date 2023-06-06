Poor air quality continues in Central New York

*An air quality alert remains in effect for Central New York*
We're continuing the alert day into Wednesday due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.
Air quality continues to remain poor across Central New York. Those sensitive to poor air quality should remain indoors as much as possible. Those that are healthy should limit strenuous outdoor activity. The source of the poor air quality is smoke from wildfires in Canada. The smoke looks to continue to impact our air quality through at least Wednesday and likely into Friday.
A few pop up thunderstorms are possible this evening. Otherwise, hazy, with lows in the mid 40s. Cool on Wednesday and dry, with hazy skies and highs in the low 60s. Widespread rain is expected on Thursday, with highs only in the low 60s. Showers on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.
The weather over the weekend is expected to improve, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. A few showers return late Sunday, with highs in the mid 70s. Showers continue on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.