...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON EDT THURSDAY...

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation at
Albany has issued a Air Quality Health Advisory for Fine
Particulates.. until noon EDT Thursday.

Air quality levels in outdoor air are predicted to be greater than
an air quality index value of 100 for fine particulates. The air
quality index or AQI, was created as an easy way to correlate levels
of different pollutants to one scale. The higher the AQI value, the
greater the health concern.

When pollution levels are elevated, the New York State Department of
Health recommends that individuals consider limiting strenuous
outdoor physical activity to reduce the risk of adverse health
effects. People who may be especially sensitive to the effects of
elevated levels of pollutants include the very young and those with
pre existing respiratory problems such as asthma or heart disease.
Those with symptoms should consider consulting their personal
physician.

For additional information, please visit the New York State
Department of Environmental Conservation website at,
https://on.ny.gov/nyaqi, or call the Air Quality Hotline at
800-535-1345.

Poor air quality continues tonight, early Thursday

  • Updated
  • 0
Alert Day

An air quality alert remains in effect for Central New York

We're continuing the alert day into Thursday morning due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.

Air quality continues to remain very poor across Central New York. Everyone is being asked to limit time outdoors and keep windows closed through at least Thursday morning. Air quality is expected to improve Thursday afternoon.

Cloudy with showers developing this evening. Showers overnight with overnight lows in the upper 40s. It remains on the cool side tomorrow, with cloudy skies and a few passing showers. Highs near 60. Showers are possible again on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.

The weather over the weekend is expected to improve, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers continue on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.

