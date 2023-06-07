Poor air quality continues tonight, early Thursday

An air quality alert remains in effect for Central New York
We're continuing the alert day into Thursday morning due to poor air quality from Canadian wildfire smoke.
Air quality continues to remain very poor across Central New York. Everyone is being asked to limit time outdoors and keep windows closed through at least Thursday morning. Air quality is expected to improve Thursday afternoon.
Cloudy with showers developing this evening. Showers overnight with overnight lows in the upper 40s. It remains on the cool side tomorrow, with cloudy skies and a few passing showers. Highs near 60. Showers are possible again on Friday, with highs in the mid 60s.
The weather over the weekend is expected to improve, with partly sunny skies on Saturday and highs in the low 70s. Mostly cloudy on Sunday, with highs in the upper 70s. Showers continue on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the mid 70s.