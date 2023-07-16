Poor air quality returns Monday

Tonight: Mostly clear. Low 62.
Monday morning: Sunny. Low 70s.
Monday afternoon: Turning hazy. High 82.
Monday evening: Hazy. Upper 70s.
An air quality alert is in effect for all of Central New York as Canadian wildfire smoke returns Monday.
The weather turns cooler and less humid overnight, with temperatures fall into the low 60s. Some patchy fog is possible. Sunshine early Monday becomes faded as Canadian wildfire smoke arrives from the west. Highs in the low 80s. The air quality is expected to become poor in the afternoon and remain poor through Tuesday morning. For those that are sensitive to poor air quality, avoid strenuous outdoor activity and keep windows closed.
The weather turns unsettled again on Tuesday as a cold front arrives. Showers and thunderstorms are possible in the afternoon, with improving air quality. Highs in the low 80s. Mostly sunny on Wednesday, with highs near 80. Showers and thunderstorms return on Thursday and Friday, with highs near 80. Cooler over the weekend, with a shower possible on Saturday. Highs in the mid 70s.