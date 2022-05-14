Pop up showers this evening

Tonight: Steady rain after midnight. Low 60s.
Tomorrow Morning: Light to moderate rain. Mid 60s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Round of thunderstorms. Mid 70s.
Tomorrow Evening: Possible second round of thunderstorms. Upper 70s.
This evening, pop-up showers and storms will continue until early tonight. Most of our area has conditions for these storms to pop up as they move north throughout the evening. A few rumbles of thunder are likely but we are not expecting any severe weather. Tonight, more steady rain will fall throughout the region, lasting until early tomorrow morning. Low 60s. Tomorrow, A cold front moves east bringing a line of storms by the mid afternoon, followed by a possible second round depending on conditions in the atmosphere after the initial line of storms.
Monday's outlook looks to be the highest chance for severe weather in the near future. Temperatures quickly climb into the upper 70s by the early afternoon and a round or two of thunderstorms will move into our area from the west heading into the mid-afternoon.
For those wanting to watch the lunar eclipse Sunday night, we are really cutting it close with cloud cover across the area. Western parts of Central New York should have clearer skies earlier and eastern parts might not see any clear skies throughout the event. We will keep you updated tomorrow.