Possibly top 10 weekend ahead!

Morning: Cool. Decreasing clouds. Upper 50s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. Lower 70s.
Evening: Mostly sunny. Mid 70s. Lows tonight in the 50s/40s.
Tomorrow: Cool start. Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s.
We are expecting a beautiful day today. Clouds will decrease today due to a high pressure moving east over our area. Although a chilly start, we will warm up into the mid 70s today with low humidity and a light breeze. Easily a top 10 day today. As air continues to arrive from the north, we will cool down into the 50s and 40s tonight, definitely on the chilly side.
In addition to easily a top 10 day today, we are tracking another top 10 day tomorrow, making this weekend one of the best weekends our area has seen in a while. Dew points are trending unusually low for this time of year, making conditions perfect to perhaps set a PR for the Boilermaker run tomorrow! Current forecast for the race itself starts with temps in the mid to upper 50s to start and the mid to upper 60s towards the end of the race. Winds will be extremely calm as well during the race.