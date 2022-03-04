Quiet day ahead

Morning: Partly sunny. Warming up quickly. Low teens.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 25.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 12.
Tomorrow: Cloudy with a passing evening shower. High 39. Low 36.
A very cold morning is expected, with temperatures between 0 to -10 across the region. The weather turns less cold throughout the day, with partly sunny skies, less wind, and highs in the mid 20s. Cold again tonight, with overnight lows in the teens and single digits.
A significant warm up is expected to happen over the weekend. Cloudy skies on Saturday and breezy, with temperatures eventually climbing above freezing late in the day. Highs near 40. A few very light wintry mix can't be ruled out, especially later in the day. Cloudy skies and breezy on Sunday, but feeling like spring. Highs near 60! Rain showers are expected later in the day, with breezy conditions.
It turns much colder on Monday, with a wintry mix expected. Highs only in the 30s. Snow showers on Tuesday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mainly cloudy on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 40.