Quiet weather ahead of Friday rain

Morning: Partly sunny. Mid 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. An isolated storm possible. High 81.
Tonight: Increasing clouds. Low 62.
Tomorrow: Showers and thunderstorms. High 77. Low 59.
A warm front brings the chance of an isolated storm today, but we are looking mostly dry with sunshine. The next chance of widespread rain is Friday as the next cold front approaches from the west.
Partly sunny and pleasant today. The chance of a pop up shower or storm is possible. Highs near 80. A cold front arrives tomorrow and brings widespread showers and storms. Highs in the upper 70s. The weather looks pleasant this weekend. Partly sunny on Saturday and Sunday and seasonably warm, with highs near 80. Much warmer weather arrives on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 80s. Scattered showers and storms possible on Tuesday, with highs in the low 80s.