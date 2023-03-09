Quiet weather continues across the region

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Mid 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Patchy sunshine in the Mohawk Valley. High 32
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 25.
Lake-effect drives our weather for the near future. Now Lake-effect doesn't always correlate to snow. Sometimes it just means we have to deal with a thick blanket of clouds due to the moisture from the lakes. Due to air sinking however, sunshine was able to develop for some areas in the Mohawk Valley today, and it will be a similar story today with highs barely in the lower 30s.
Even more clouds arrive from a system to the west early tomorrow morning bringing our next chance of accumulating snow. Now most of tomorrow will be dry, but snow begins to arrive tomorrow night largely affecting the Southern Valleys with roughly 3-5". Some snow will inch into the Mohawk Valley, but not a lot with trace to 3" expected. Those of you in the North Country will be missing most if not all of the snow from this system, however we will keep you posted of any track changes. Nothing hugely impactful snow-wise, but just a heads up.
The weekend is shaping up calmly, with lingering snow Saturday morning turning to mostly cloudy skies by the afternoon. Some models are hinting at some sunshine for Sunday as well, but all are in agreement with dry weather to wrap up the weekend. Our next notable weather system looks to arrive Monday, and we will provide any new details on it throughout the next couple of days.