Quiet weather continues across the region

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. High 71.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 49.
Tomorrow: Cooler and breezy. High 64. Low 42.
Dry, cooler weather is on the way as we head into the weekend. Clouds give way to sunshine today, with a light breeze. Highs in the low 70s. A cold front arrives tonight, bringing much cooler weather to start the weekend. Mostly sunny tomorrow but not feeling like early June. Highs only in the mid 60s. Chilly at night, with overnight lows in the low 40s to upper 30s. Frost is not expected.
The second half of the weekend looks warmer, with highs near 70 on Sunday under partly sunny skies. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the mid 70s. Widespread rain returns on Tuesday, with highs only in the upper 60s. Partly sunny on Wednesday, with highs in the low 70s. More rain returns on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s.