Quiet weather today

Morning: Patchy fog with snow flurries. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 42.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 29.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 55. Low 38.
Patchy fog this morning with still a few lingering snow flurries. A mostly cloudy day, with highs reaching the low to mid 40s. Scattered light sprinkles are possible throughout the day, with skies clearing tonight.
Mostly cloudy tomorrow as warmer temperatures return, reaching highs in the mid 50s. Rain is possible Wednesday, with highs in the low 50s. Rain is certain Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, with highs near 50. A chance for some light snow showers comes in on Sunday as our high temperature drops to just near 40.