Quiet weather

Morning: Sunny. Single digits
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 25.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 11.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 32. Low 19.
Mostly sunny today and not as cold in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. The weather looks pleasant on Monday. Partly sunny, with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 30s.
Light snow returns on Thursday. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Friday. Highs near 30. A few snow showers are possible on Saturday. Highs in the low 30s.