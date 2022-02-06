 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Quiet weather

  • Updated
  • 0

Morning: Sunny. Single digits

Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 25.

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 11.

Tomorrow: Partly sunny. High 32. Low 19.

temps

Mostly sunny today and not as cold in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 20s. The weather looks pleasant on Monday. Partly sunny, with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday, with highs in the low 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday. Highs in the upper 30s.

Light snow returns on Thursday. Highs in the mid 30s. Mostly cloudy on Friday. Highs near 30. A few snow showers are possible on Saturday. Highs in the low 30s.

Recommended for you