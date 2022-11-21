Quiet week ahead

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 22.
Tuesday morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Tuesday afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Tuesday evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 30s.
The weather looks dry and quiet heading into Thanksgiving, with high temperatures climbing above freezing all week long.
For tonight, expect mostly cloudy skies. Watch out for patchy black ice, as any untreated surfaces could become slippery after dark. Overnight lows fall into the mid 20s. Mostly cloudy on Tuesday and dry, with highs in the upper 30s. A very weak cold front arrives Tuesday night, bringing extra cloud cover to the area. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 40. No travel issues are expected on Wednesday across the Northeast.
Thanksgiving looks partly sunny and a bit milder. Highs in the upper 40s. Rain arrives on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. Cloudy with rain showers over the weekend. Highs in the mid 40s. Snow showers return on Monday, with highs in the upper 30s.