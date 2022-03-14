Quiet week ahead

Morning: Flurries. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Breezy. High 46.
Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Low 36.
Tomorrow: Few rain showers. High 40. Low 32.
Waking up to a few snow flurries this morning and temps in the upper 20s. Winds pick up slightly in the afternoon as temperatures climb into the mid 40s. Scattered rain showers make their way to the North tomorrow then shift south in the evening hours. Highs near 40. Decreasing clouds on Wednesday with highs in the mid 50s!
Warm and dry conditions are expected on St. Patrick's Day with sunny skies and temperatures reaching the low to mid 60s. Friday looks warm with highs near 60. Rain moves into the area on Saturday, a little cooler with highs in the mid 40s. Mixed precipitation expected on Sunday as highs only reach near 40.