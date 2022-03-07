Rain and mixed precipitation expected today

Morning: Rain/freezing rain/sleet starts mid-morning. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Mix turns to rain. High 45.
Tonight: Rain turns to snow. Low 29.
Tomorrow: AM snow showers. High 33. Low 21.
***A winter weather advisory is in effect for Northern Herkimer, Northern Oneida, and Lewis counties from 7 AM until 1 PM***
***A wind advisory is in effect for Southern Herkimer county from 6 PM this evening until 7 AM tomorrow***
Mixed precipitation is expected by mid-morning, with the North Country seeing a higher chance of sleet, freezing rain, and possibly snow. The Mohawk and Southern Valleys will primarily see rain with a chance of freezing rain in some areas. In the afternoon, highs will reach the 40s and all areas of Central New York could see rainfall. As temperatures drop this evening, rain will turn to snow showers.
Snow showers will continue into early tomorrow morning with cooler highs in the mid 30s. Drying out Tuesday afternoon with lows in the 20s overnight. A dry stretch of mild weather will continue into the weekend. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Mixed precipitation possible for the parade on Saturday with highs near 40. Snow showers linger into Sunday with highs near 30.