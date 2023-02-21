Rain and snow return Tuesday

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Afternoon: A round of rain changing to snow. High 41.
Tonight: Snow showers. Low 22.
*A Stormtracker 2 Alert Day is set for Wednesday night into Thursday due to the potential of a wintry mix*
Mostly cloudy today, with highs near 40. A cold front moves through and brings a round of rain and snow showers in the afternoon and evening. Turning windy and colder tonight.
Cloudy tomorrow, with widespread snow developing late in the day. Highs in the low 30s. Snow changes to a wintry mix tomorrow night, with sleet and freezing rain accumulation likely. The Thursday morning commute looks slippery, with widespread freezing rain. Freezing rain showers are expected through Thursday afternoon, with highs in the low 30s. Freezing rain changes to snow on Thursday night, with much colder weather arriving on Friday.
The weekend looks a lot cooler with highs in the 20s on Saturday and 30s on Sunday. Light lake effect snow showers linger before we dry out on Monday.