Rain and snow showers today

Morning: Mostly cloudy. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Snow showers. Windy. Mid 30s.
Tonight: Flurries. Windy. Low 26.
Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. High 44. Low 30.
Rain continues to move out of the region this morning. Another windy day for the first day of April. Rain and snow showers are likely throughout the day with wind gusts up to 30 mph. Temperatures continue to cool throughout the day falling to the lower 30s and upper 20s by tonight.
Partly cloudy skies Saturday as temperatures slowly begin to rise towards average again, with highs in the mid 40s. A rain and snow mix arrives Sunday, which turns to rain by the afternoon. Mid 40s. Mostly cloudy Monday and Tuesday, as rain returns Wednesday and lasts through the rest of the week. If temperatures continue to trend colder, Rain could turn to snow by Friday.