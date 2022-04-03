Rain and snow today

Morning: Snow. Mid 30s.
Afternoon: Rain/snow mix. High 39.
Evening: Snow turns to flurries. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. High 42. Low 29.
Snowfall begins this morning across most areas as a low pressure system moves directly over the area. Snowfall will begin mixing with rain by the later afternoon as temperatures rise. Evaporative cooling can still cause snow to mix in even during today's high of 39. The area most affected by snowfall will be Otsego County, which will see 1-3" in accumulation. As the low pressure strengthens to the south, the heaviest of snowfall will be south of our area near the Catskills. Rainfall and snowfall will continue until the evening, when temperatures cool allowing just snow to return to flurries by tonight.
Mostly cloudy skies move in late tonight and tomorrow and last throughout Monday. High 42. Light sprinkles possible. Tuesday warms up into the mid to upper 50s with once again mostly cloudy skies. A wet and mild stretch of weather is forecast for the remainder of the week, starting Wednesday.