Rain and snow today.

Morning: Snow north. Rain south. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Rain. Snow mixing in higher elevations. High 43.
Evening: Rain ending. Low 40s.
Tomorrow: AM flurries. High 41.
After a very warm week last week, this weekend cools down. This morning, expect snowfall in the North Country following a slow moving cold front hovering over the region. In areas south, the precipitation will primarily fall as rain. A rain/snow mix is possible in areas of higher elevations throughout the day today, with less mixing forecast compared to yesterday. High 43. The rain dries up by the later evening as temperatures continue to fall. Flurries begin late tonight and snowfall strengthens until mid morning tomorrow. After light snowfall over Easter morning, snow looks to end by the afternoon, and clearer skies move in. Temperatures will climb into the low 40s.
A less warm week ahead but an average week for temperatures compared to April standards. Mostly cloudy and dry Monday, with a system moving in Monday night into Tuesday. This will bring rain and snow throughout the region. A break in precip on Wednesday, highs in the 50s, with rain following on Thursday and highs in the low 60s.