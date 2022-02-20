Rain and warmer temperatures ahead

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 24.
Tomorrow Morning: Mostly cloudy. Temperatures in the 20s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 40.
Tomorrow Evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 30s.
Winds remain gusty tonight in higher elevations south of the Mohawk Valley. Conditions remain dry and cool with temperatures remaining in the mid to low 20s. Tomorrow morning temperatures continue to remain in the 20s with mostly cloudy skies throughout the day. Highs for the day increase substantially, with temperatures in the low 40s in most areas. Possible snowfall in northern Herkimer County. Widespread rainfall is expected on Tuesday in the afternoon as temperatures reach the low 50s. Winds pick up and last until the end of Wednesday, with highs still in the 40s.
Temperatures fall on Thursday with a high of 25. Lows later on in the week will be in the single digits. Friday is looking snowy with a nor'easter bringing snow to most areas of New York. Temperatures will remain in the mid 20s, and highs will fall into the upper teens on Saturday.