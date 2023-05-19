Rain arrives late Saturday

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, a passing shower. Mild. Low 55.
Saturday: Cloudy with rain developing. High 68. Low 49.
Sunday: Clouds giving way to sunshine. High 72.
Rain arrives Saturday afternoon, with a return to sunshine expected Sunday.
The weather turns unsettled tonight and tomorrow as low pressure arrives from the west. Expect mostly cloudy skies this evening and tonight, with a brief passing shower possible. Milder, with overnight lows in the mid 50s. A dry but cloudy start to Saturday. Rain arrives Saturday afternoon, between 2-5 pm. Temperatures top near 70 before the rain arrives. Rain continues through Saturday night before coming to an end before Sunday morning.
Clouds give way to sunshine on Sunday. Pleasant, with high in the low 70s. The weather next week looks fabulous, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the 70s Monday through Thursday. A few extra clouds possible on Friday, with highs in the mid 70s.