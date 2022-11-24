Rain arrives tomorrow morning

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 4 AM EST SUNDAY... * WHAT...West winds 15 to 25 knots and waves 7 to 10 feet expected. * WHERE...The nearshore waters of Lake Ontario from Mexico Bay to the Saint Lawrence River. * WHEN...From 11 PM this evening to 4 AM EST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Winds and/or waves will cause hazardous conditions that could capsize or damage small craft. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions. &&