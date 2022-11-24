Rain arrives tomorrow morning

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Mid 30s.
Tomorrow Morning: Scattered showers. Lower 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Scattered showers weakening. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow Evening. Mostly cloudy. Some areas, lake-effect flurries. Lower 30s.
Happy Thanksgiving from all of us here at WKTV! Weather has greatly cooperated today, with temperatures remaining on the mild side, and plenty of sunshine! We continue to remain dry for tonight before a cold front arrives tomorrow morning bringing scattered showers to the area. Rainfall totals are expected to be on the lighter side, with most areas barely seeing a quarter inch of rainfall. Rainfall gradually weakens later on in the afternoon/evening, as CNY begins to dry out. As wind direction shifts to the west, lake-effect flurries are possible in some areas, especially just southwest of Oneida County. Winds remain strong Friday as well, with wind speeds around 15-20mph as the cold front slowly moves east.
We dry out again for Saturday. Partly cloudy to mostly sunny skies, and temperatures hovering in the upper 40s. A nice day to start Thanksgiving Weekend. Our next chance for more rain comes Sunday afternoon as a broad low pressure system moves over CNY. Rain, with snow in higher elevations, arrives by Monday.