Rain begins tonight

Morning: Cloudy. Upper 20s.
Afternoon: Cloudy and breezy. High 43.
Tonight: Cloudy with light rain showers. Upper 30s.
Tomorrow: Rain showers. High 47. Low 38.
A light frost is possible this morning, with morning temperatures in the 20s. Cloudy skies expected, with breezy conditions. Highs only in the low 40s. A few light rain showers are expected late in the day.
Rain becomes widespread tonight. A wintry mix is possible in the higher terrain of the Adirondacks. Rain continues tomorrow, with highs in the 40s. The weather looks generally unsettled, with scattered showers around on Friday and Saturday as low pressure sits off the Atlantic Coast. Highs both days in the mid 40s. Colder weather to follow for Sunday, with some light snow possible. Highs in the mid 30s. Cold and dry on Monday, with highs only in the low to mid 30s. Dry on Tuesday, with sunshine and highs in the mid 30s.