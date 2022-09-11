Rain chances over the next few days

Sunday Morning: Partly cloudy. Chance light rain. Upper 60s.
Sunday Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. Chance light rain. Lower 70s.
Sunday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Light rain. Lower 70s.
Monday: Dry start. Scattered showers in evening. Upper 70s.
Unsettled weather begins again today. Light showers possible moving north into our area today, with highs only reaching the low to mid 70s. Some showers will linger into the night tonight, before we dry out to start Monday morning. Rain chances increase again by late Monday afternoon and evening.
Best chance to see rain will be on Tuesday, as a center of low pressure moves directly over our area. Clouds continue into Wednesday, with lake-effect showers possible. Dry weather is on the horizon by Wednesday evening as a high pressure builds in, with low humidity forecasted for the end of the week and plenty of sunshine.