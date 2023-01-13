Rain changing over to light snow showers Friday afternoon

Morning: Rain showers. Upper 30s.
Afternoon: Rain turning to snow, temperature dropping. Lower 30s.
Tonight: Cloudy. Low 16.
Tomorrow: Partly sunny and windy. High 28. Low 10.
A warm front continues to bring additional rain this morning. By the early afternoon, rain will begin to turn over to snow as temperatures slowly drop throughout the day. Snow showers will gradually weaken throughout the afternoon, and temperatures overnight start to get chilly in the upper teens.
Generally quiet weather is expected for the entire weekend. Saturday starts out with overcast skies and a few lingering flurries. Highs for the day don’t warm up much only reaching the mid 20s. Sun could try to peak through the clouds Saturday night, but, similar to last weekend the sunnier day looks to be Sunday with similar temperatures in the 20s. Partly cloudy skies Monday, warming up to near freezing before unsettled weather returns again next Tuesday and Wednesday.