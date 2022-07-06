Rain clearing out this morning

Morning: Rain ending to mostly cloudy skies. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly sunny. Breezy. High 77.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 57.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. High 83. Low 63.
Rain ends early this morning with increasing clouds throughout the day. Patchy fog can be expected to linger into this morning.
Clouds give way to sunshine for the rest of the afternoon. Partly sunny skies and breezy, with highs in the upper 70s. The weather remains dry tomorrow and turns warmer, with highs in the low 80s. A cold front arrives on Friday morning and brings a round of rain and maybe thunder. Highs in the upper 70s. The stage is set for a beautiful weekend!
High pressure brings lots of sunshine and very comfortable weather for the weekend. Highs on Saturday are expected to climb into the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Boilermaker Sunday looks beautiful, with a cooler than usual start to the race! Temperatures during the race looks to be in the low to mid 60s with lower than usual humidity. Mostly sunny on Sunday afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s.
Warmer weather is expected on Monday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the upper 70s. Showers and storms return Tuesday, with highs in the upper 80s.