Rain continues across the region on Wednesday

Morning: Cloudy. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with showers. Thunderstorm possible. High 65.
Tonight: Cloudy with showers. Thunderstorm possible. Low 58.
The weather remains unsettled today and tomorrow, with windy weather. A generally cloudy day, with rain developing in the afternoon and evening. Mild and breezy, with highs in the low 60s. Thunderstorms are possible this afternoon and tonight as a cold front moves through. Turning cooler and breezy throughout Tomorrow, with a few showers possible in the morning. Highs in the low 60s in the morning.
Windy and partly sunny on Friday, with highs in the mid 40s. Cold on Friday night, with widespread frost. Overnight lows in the mid 20s. The weather over the weekend looks very pleasant, with mostly sunny skies expected both Saturday and Sunday. Highs near 50 on Saturday and near 60 for Easter Sunday! Partly sunny skies continue Monday and Tuesday of next week, with highs in the low to mid 60s.