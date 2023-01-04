Rain continues across the region today

Morning: Cloudy. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with rain developing. High 47.
Tonight: Cloudy with rain. Low 40.
Cloudy and unsettled weather looks to continue over the next 24 hours with a cold, steady rain this evening. Seasonably cooler weather will gradually return later this week.
Watch out for patchy fog, especially in areas that still have snow cover. Cloudy skies continue today, with rain developing in the afternoon. A stalled front will cause temperatures to vary considerably across Central New York. Temperatures look to remain in the 40s across the Mohawk Valley, upper 30s across the North Country, and in the upper 50s south of the Mohawk Valley! Rain comes to an end overnight with drier weather returning.
Cloudy with a passing rain shower tomorrow. Highs in the mid 40s. A few rain and snow showers are possible on Friday, with little accumulation. Highs in the upper 30s. Flurries and seasonably cold for Saturday. Highs in the mid 30s. Sunshine finally looks to return next week, with partly sunny skies expected on Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday with highs in the 30s.