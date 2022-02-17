Rain continues, followed by a flash freeze

Tonight: Rain, turning to a wintry mix late. Low 23.
Tomorrow morning: Widespread icy untreated surfaces. Snow showers and windy. Low 20s.
Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 27.
Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 20s.
***A flood watch continues for all of Central New York through Friday evening***
***Wind advisory in effect for Southern Herkimer, Madison, and Otsego Counties until Friday morning***
***Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Herkimer and Lewis counties for Friday morning***
The potential for ice jams and localized flooding will continue through tonight, as rain continues and temperatures remain in the upper 40s to low 50s. Watch out for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas. If you live near a flood prone river or stream, continue to monitor the stream levels closely. Winds are expected to pick up tonight, with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. This could lead to scattered power outages and debris in the roadway for the Friday morning commute.
Temperatures are expected to drop quickly below freezing by Friday morning, with a widespread flash freeze expected. Watch out for icy untreated surfaces. Windy and much colder on Friday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 20s. Wind chills look to drop into the single digits.
Light snow is expected Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. Breezy conditions on Saturday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. The weather warms up again as we head into next week. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain on Tuesday and highs in the upper 40s. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but remain warm with highs in the 40s. Colder on Thursday, with highs back in the upper 20s.