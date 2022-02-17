Rain continues, followed by a flash freeze

 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by rain and snowmelt is possible. Ice jams
may occur.

* WHERE...Portions of central New York and northeast Pennsylvania,
including the following areas, in central New York, Broome,
Chemung, Chenango, Cortland, Delaware, Madison, Northern Oneida,
Onondaga, Otsego, Schuyler, Seneca, Southern Cayuga, Southern
Oneida, Steuben, Sullivan, Tioga, Tompkins and Yates. In northeast
Pennsylvania, Bradford, Lackawanna, Luzerne, Northern Wayne,
Susquehanna and Wyoming.

* WHEN...Through Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Much warmer temperatures will cause significant snowmelt. A
half inch to inch of rainfall is also forecast, with more
possible in higher terrain such as in northern Oneida County.
The peak time for both rain and snowmelt will be this
afternoon through tonight, though any resulting flood
problems may linger through Friday. Significant rises in
streams and rivers, may lead to ice breakup and possible ice
jams. Bridges, narrows, and sharp turns in streams can all
cause pinch points for ice jams. When ice jams occur,
flooding can quickly result.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 11 AM EST
FRIDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected along with flash freeze
potential. Total snow accumulations of up to one inch and ice
accumulations of a light glaze.

* WHERE...Northern Oneida, Yates, Seneca, Southern Cayuga,
Onondaga, Steuben, Madison and Southern Oneida counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 11 AM EST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Strong cold front moves through late
tonight with temperatures quickly falling into the 20s. Any wet
and untreated roadways and bridges could quickly freeze.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Rain continues, followed by a flash freeze

Tonight: Rain, turning to a wintry mix late. Low 23.

Tomorrow morning: Widespread icy untreated surfaces. Snow showers and windy. Low 20s.

Tomorrow afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 27.

Tomorrow evening: Mostly cloudy. Low 20s.

Winter weather advisory map

***A flood watch continues for all of Central New York through Friday evening***

***Wind advisory in effect for Southern Herkimer, Madison, and Otsego Counties until Friday morning***

***Winter weather advisory in effect for northern Herkimer and Lewis counties for Friday morning***

The potential for ice jams and localized flooding will continue through tonight, as rain continues and temperatures remain in the upper 40s to low 50s. Watch out for ponding on roadways and flooding in poor drainage areas. If you live near a flood prone river or stream, continue to monitor the stream levels closely. Winds are expected to pick up tonight, with gusts up to 45 mph after midnight. This could lead to scattered power outages and debris in the roadway for the Friday morning commute.

Temperatures are expected to drop quickly below freezing by Friday morning, with a widespread flash freeze expected. Watch out for icy untreated surfaces. Windy and much colder on Friday afternoon, with temperatures in the mid 20s. Wind chills look to drop into the single digits.

Light snow is expected Saturday, with highs in the low 30s. Breezy conditions on Saturday, with wind gusts up to 40 mph possible. The weather warms up again as we head into next week. Partly sunny on Sunday, with highs in the upper 30s. Mostly cloudy on Monday, with highs in the upper 40s. Cloudy with rain on Tuesday and highs in the upper 40s. Rain will linger into Wednesday morning, but remain warm with highs in the 40s. Colder on Thursday, with highs back in the upper 20s.

