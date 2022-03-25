Rain continues today

Morning: Cloudy with scattered showers. Low 40s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with rain showers. High 50.
Tonight: Cloudy with scattered showers. Mid 40s.
Tomorrow: Scattered showers. High 46. Low 29.
Unsettled, breezy, cloudy, and generally cooler than average weather will continue over the next several days. Rain showers and patchy fog this morning, with a break in the rain late morning. Breezy and cloudy, with highs near 50. Evening rain turns over to a few snow showers tonight, mainly in hilltops north of the Mohawk Valley. Little accumulation is expected.
Cooler and unsettled again tomorrow. A mix of rain and snow showers are possible, with highs in the low 40s. Even colder weather on Sunday with scattered snow showers. Highs only in the mid 30s. Cold and windy on Monday, with cloudy skies and highs only in the mid 20s. Sunshine returns on Tuesday, with temperatures back in the 30s. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday, with highs near 40. Milder weather on Thursday, with mostly cloudy skies and highs in the 50s.