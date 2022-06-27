Rain ending this morning with a dry day ahead

Morning: Scattered showers and storms ending. Upper 60s.
Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.
Evening: Partly cloudy. Upper 60s.
Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. Lower 70s.
Showers and isolated storms continue to linger this morning ahead of a cold front further west. The humidity in our area is still high, so there is still plenty of moisture to continue to see additional rainfall. The cold front moves through later this morning, drying up the air as highs will only be reaching the lower 70s by the afternoon. Partly cloudy and breezy conditions remain this afternoon and evening.
Temperatures cool back down into the 50s again tonight, with a small chance of a few isolated sprinkles. Tuesday looks mostly dry with partly cloudy skies. Mostly cloudy on Wednesday with another small chance of a few showers mid-day. Dry conditions and sunshine for Thursday and Friday before rain returns again for Saturday morning.