Rain ending tonight

Tonight: Cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 45.
Tomorrow Morning: Patchy fog. Upper 40s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Mostly cloudy. High 67.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain showers. Upper 50s.
A brief round of rain is expected to linger into the early evening. Drying out, but remaining cloudy tonight, with overnight lows in the mid 40s. Patchy fog is possible overnight. Mostly cloudy skies continue after through Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday is a bit warmer than Monday, with highs in the upper 60s.
Low pressure brings widespread rain to the region on Wednesday. Cooler, with highs in the upper 50s.
An extended period of dry weather is expected later in the week. Sunshine on Thursday, with highs in the upper 60s. A brief shower is possible south of the Mohawk Valley on Friday, otherwise the weather is looking dry. Highs in the mid 60s. The weather is looking dry and sunny this weekend, with highs in the low to mid 60s on Saturday and Sunday. Sunny and warmer on Monday, with highs near 70!