Rain ends this morning

Morning: Rain showers. Upper 40s.
Afternoon: Mostly sunny. High 60.
Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 37.
Tomorrow: Afternoon scattered showers. High 69. Low 55.
Clouds and a few morning showers give way to sunshine and a slight breeze this afternoon, with highs in the low 60s. Partly cloudy skies and mild tonight with lows in the upper 30s.
A warm front arrives tomorrow brining some showers later in the day tomorrow with a few breaks for some sunshine. Highs near 70. Thursday looks to remain warm with showers and possibly a few rumbles of thunder. Highs near 70. After the cold front passes through on Thursday evening, we will cool down for the weekend. Partly cloudy on Friday, with highs near 60. Mostly cloudy on Saturday, with highs in the mid 50s. Rain showers are possible on Easter Sunday along with cooler weather. Highs just in the upper 40s.