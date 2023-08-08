Rain ends tonight

Tonight: Rain ending. Turning mostly cloudy with patchy fog. Low 60.
Wednesday morning: Partly sunny. Upper 60s.
Wednesday afternoon: Partly sunny. High 82.
Wednesday evening: Partly sunny. Upper 70s.
A flood warning is in effect for Central Oneida County until 10:15 pm. Locally heavy rain is causing minor flooding.
Rain comes to an end tonight, with patchy fog developing late. Overnight lows near 60. The weather looks pleasant tomorrow, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the low 80s. Widespread rain returns Thursday afternoon, with highs in the mid 70s. Drying out on Friday, with partly sunny skies. Highs in the mid 70s.
Showers and thunderstorms are possible both Saturday and Sunday, with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Monday and Tuesday, with highs in the upper 70s.