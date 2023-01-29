Rain for most of us this Sunday, snow north

Sunday Morning: Snow north on hilltops, scattered showers in most areas. Upper 20s.
Sunday Afternoon: Snow north on hilltops, scattered showers in most areas. Upper 30s.
Sunday Night: Precip ending. Mid 30s.
Monday: Spotty light snow late. Lower 30s.
Good Sunday morning! A slightly active weather day in store for us today, with the type of precip you'll see largely dependent on your location. We are currently on the warm side of a stationary front (relatively, it definitely doesn't feel warm this morning!). As moisture moves along this front from west to east, scattered showers will arrive for most of us by the early afternoon. Higher elevations such as Tug Hill, Old Forge and Inlet could see this rain turn over and remain as snow as long as surface temperatures remain below freezing. Isolated higher areas in parts of Chenango and Madison Counties could see some snow mix in early today before most areas south of this front go above freezing.
A look at the workweek ahead, spotty light snow showers late tomorrow, doesn't look to impact travel. Similar story for Tuesday, however the bigger story this week is the cool down! Towards the end of the week (roughly Thursday and Friday), arctic air will sweep into the area bringing high temperatures down into the 10s and overnight lows possibly sub-zero.