Rain likely Friday night and Saturday

A couple more rounds of rain to deal with over the next 24 hours. The initial round of rain in the area is moving east away from CNY, and dry air is moving in behind it. Isolated light showers are possible, but most of us will be dry aside from light drizzle. The next round of rain will arrive overnight and into early tomorrow morning. Rainfall rates for this round will be slightly heavier.
As these showers move east out of the area, temps will start to rise into the 50s and eventually 60s Saturday. 70s are possible if enough clouds clear out by the mid morning. A strong cold front arrives some time between 3 and 6 PM. Within the front, some showers could have the potential of developing into thunderstorms with strong wind gusts being the primary concern. The risk for severe weather from this setup is slight (level 2/5) which is the normal range for severe thunderstorm criteria in CNY (highest risks usually are level 3/5). After this cold front moves through, temperatures will plummet from the 60s in the afternoon, down into the lower 20s by early Sunday morning. Sunday will generally be a nice day with sunshine, however temps will barely get above the upper 30s.