Rain moves in Thursday morning

Morning: Cloudy with periods of rain. Mid 40s.
Afternoon: Cloudy with periods of rain. Very mild. High 54
Tonight: Cloudy with rain showers, drizzle, and patchy fog. Low 31.
The weather remains mild today ahead of a cold front. This front produces widespread rain and brings cooler temperatures back to Central New York.
Cloudy with widespread rain expected today, especially in the late morning to early afternoon. Mild, with highs in the mid 50s. Rain ends this evening, with patchy drizzle and fog possible overnight.
Partly sunny tomorrow and cooler, with highs in the mid 40s. Rain is expected on Saturday, possibly starting out as a wintry mix early. Highs in the low 40s. Snow showers are possible early Sunday, followed by sunshine. Highs in the low 40s. Mostly sunny on Monday and pleasant, with highs in the upper 40s. Snow is possible late Tuesday and Wednesday, with highs in the upper 30s.