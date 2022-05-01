Rain moving in later tonight

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. Rain late. Low 47.
Tomorrow Morning: Rain showers. Low 50s.
Tomorrow Afternoon: Breaks in rain. High 58.
Tomorrow Evening: Rain returns. Mid 50s.
A pleasant evening this evening with increasing clouds before rain arrives later tonight. Low 47. Rain continues into the early morning tomorrow with temperatures in the 50s. A break in the rainfall is likely in the afternoon before another round of showers arrives in the evening hours. Mostly cloudy skies continue after through Tuesday afternoon. Tuesday is a bit warmer than Monday, with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy. Heavier rainfall is expected Wednesday morning through the early afternoon.
Drier weather heading into Thursday, with still slightly below average temperatures for early May. We are leaning towards rainfall for Friday, following the latest trends of the next major system heading into our area later in the week.