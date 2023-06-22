Rain outlook for next few days

Most of the clouds struggled to push north today, meaning a lot of us were treated to unexpected sunshine! We’ll definitely take the weather today as a broad area of low pressure works its way into CNY over the next several days bringing humidity and rain chances. With new info received today, it is looking like Friday or Saturday won’t be a compete washout. Disorganized, isolated pop-up showers and storms will move in tomorrow with most of the morning looking dry. Only a very low chance for light drizzle. Highs will reach the upper 70s.
Showers become more scattered Saturday evening but once again they appear to be disorganized. Our thoughts are similar for Sunday, with slightly less shower coverage. So, for those of you who have any outdoor graduations over the weekend, neither day looks to be a washout but be prepared for a sudden downpour or thunderstorm to head inside. Some of these storms could produce very small hail and gusty winds.