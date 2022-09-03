Rain outlook for the next few days

Saturday Morning: Partly cloudy. Lower 60s.
Saturday Afternoon: Partly cloudy. Upper 70s.
Saturday Evening: Mostly cloudy. Mid 80s.
Sunday: Partly cloudy. Pop-up shower/storm. Upper 70s.
Clouds mixed with a little sunshine will be the story for today. Increasing humidity and highs reaching the mid 80s. The morning and afternoon will be dry however rain chances will begin to increase later on tonight and into Sunday with pop-up showers/storms primarily south of the Mohawk Valley.
Along with this Labor Day cold front, a low pressure system is moving in from the southwest. If this glides along the front, we could see a less of a chance of scattered storms and more of a chance of widespread showers. The positioning of this front is important, some model predictions have the front moving through faster, meaning less rain. Current trends show widespread rain showers for Labor Day, with little to no risk for severe weather, so this could be a nice soaker of rain after a very dry summer.