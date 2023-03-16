Rain returns for St. Patrick's Day

Tonight: Increasing clouds. Rain developing late. Low 30.
Friday morning: Cloudy with rain. Mid 30s.
Friday afternoon: Cloudy with rain showers. High 45.
Friday evening: Cloudy with rain showers. Low 40s.
Unsettled weather returns for St. Patrick's Day, with cooler weather to follow this weekend. For tonight, expect increasing clouds and rain before daybreak. Overnight lows in the low 30s. Cloudy on Friday, with widespread, generally light, rain. Highs in the low to mid 40s.
Cooler weather is expectd this weekend, with cloudy skies on Saturday and widespread snow showers. Little snow accumulation expected. Highs in the upper 30s. Windy and cold on Sunday, with lingering snow showers. Highs only in the upper 20s.
The weather looks dry and warmer next week, with highs in the 40s.