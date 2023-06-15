Rain returns Friday

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Low 53.
Friday morning: Mostly cloudy. Low 60s.
Friday afternoon: Widespread rain and a few thunderstorms. High 69.
Friday evening: Widespread rain. Low 60s.
Rain returns tomorrow, lingering into the weekend. Some light smoke looks to return Saturday afternoon.
A pleasant evening in Central New York, with partly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s. Partly cloudy tonight and comfortable. Overnight lows in the low 50s. A dry start to Friday, but widespread rain is expected to return in the afternoon. Highs in the upper 60s. A few thunderstorms are possible late Friday afternoon and early evening. Showers linger into Friday night.
A cloudy start to Saturday, with a few showers expected in the morning and early afternoon. It's not expected to be a washout, with highs in the upper 60s. Mostly cloudy on Father's Day, with the chance of a passing shower. Highs in the low 70s. The weather looks pleasant early next week, with partly sunny skies on Monday and Tuesday. Highs in the upper 70s. Partly to mostly sunny on Wednesday and Thursday, with highs near 80.